Police: Man found shot in head inside burning vehicle in Kensington

A man has been hospitalized after he was found inside a burning vehicle late Monday.

Police and fire officials respnoded to the 100 block of East Tioga Street in Kensington shortly after 11 p.m. for a report of a male inside of a burning vehicle.

Upon arrival, fire officials were able to extinguish the fire on the 1996 Mercury.

Inside, authorities say they found a man suffering a gunshot wound to the head and 3rd degree burns.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

While the scene and vehicle were both held, no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

The investigation is active and ongoing with East Detectives Division.

