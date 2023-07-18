Police: Man found shot to death inside minivan parked in Strawberry Mansion

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in a parked vehicle.

According to authorities, police responded to a call for a shooting victim inside a minivan just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say police and medics arrived on scene and found a 56-year-old man lying down in the backseat of a parked Honda minivan.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says the man was shot in the head and torso and he was pronounced dead on scene at 12:52 a.m.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

According to authorities, responding officers found the sliding back door to the passenger side wide open.

Five spent shell casings were found near the minivan, investigators say.

According to Small, the man may have been shot inside the minivan while the sliding door was open.

Officials say no motive has been identified and no person is in custody.

Investigators examine a Honda minivan, where a man was found shot to death inside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.