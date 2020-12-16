Expand / Collapse search
Police: Man found fatally shot to death, lying under vehicle in West Philadelphia

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday afternoon in the Mantua section of the city. 

Officers responded to a report of gunshots on the 700 block of Dekalb Street. 

When they arrived, they found a 40-year-old man suffering from numerous gunshot wounds to the neck, torso and arms. 

The victim was located lying in the street and under a dark colored pickup truck with the driver’s door open.

The victim was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 6:30 P.M.

No weapon was recovered and no arrest was made.

An investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Unit.

