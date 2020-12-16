Police: Man found fatally shot to death, lying under vehicle in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday afternoon in the Mantua section of the city.
Officers responded to a report of gunshots on the 700 block of Dekalb Street.
When they arrived, they found a 40-year-old man suffering from numerous gunshot wounds to the neck, torso and arms.
The victim was located lying in the street and under a dark colored pickup truck with the driver’s door open.
The victim was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 6:30 P.M.
No weapon was recovered and no arrest was made.
An investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Unit.
