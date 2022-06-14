Police: 14-year-old boy shot in drive-by shooting at motel in New Castle

article

A 14-year-old boy was struck after police say gunfire erupted during a drive-by shooting outside a motel Monday night.

Police say multiple gunshots were fired from the passenger side of a dark-colored sedan. The car was driving through the parking lot of Best Night Inn at 1200 West Avenue in New Castle.

The car then fled after shooting the 14-year-old victim, according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Carroll at 302-365-8467.