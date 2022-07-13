Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man in gas mask fails to jump counter twice during attempted TD Bank robbery

Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Man tried to jump counter during bank robbery, police say.

PRINCETON, N.J. - Police have released photos they say capture the moment an attempted bank robber failed to jump a bank counter not once, but twice!

The suspect was seen entering the TD Bank on State Road on July 6. He was wearing black gloves, a chest harness with a camera, motorcycle helmet and gas mask.

Police say the man unsuccessfully tried to jump over the unmanned teller counter. 

He reportedly tried a second time; failed again; then fled.

No weapon was brandished, no threats made and nothing was stolen from the bank, according to police.

MORE HEADLINES:

He was last seen riding off on a motorcycle, believed to be a matte black 2014 Suzuki GSXR with a bent license plate.  

Police are still looking to identify the suspect, and are asking anyone with information to call 609-921-2100.