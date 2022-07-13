Police: Man in gas mask fails to jump counter twice during attempted TD Bank robbery
PRINCETON, N.J. - Police have released photos they say capture the moment an attempted bank robber failed to jump a bank counter not once, but twice!
The suspect was seen entering the TD Bank on State Road on July 6. He was wearing black gloves, a chest harness with a camera, motorcycle helmet and gas mask.
Police say the man unsuccessfully tried to jump over the unmanned teller counter.
He reportedly tried a second time; failed again; then fled.
No weapon was brandished, no threats made and nothing was stolen from the bank, according to police.
He was last seen riding off on a motorcycle, believed to be a matte black 2014 Suzuki GSXR with a bent license plate.
Police are still looking to identify the suspect, and are asking anyone with information to call 609-921-2100.