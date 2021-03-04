Police: Man injured after hail of gunfire erupts in South Philadelphia

article

Authorities say a man is expected to survive after he escaped a hail of gunfire in broad daylight Thursday afternoon in South Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Snyder Avenue around 10:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. A 28-year-old man was found in the street with a gunshot wound to the ankle.

Over 50 spent shell casings were scattered at the scene.

The victim, who has not been identified by police, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.

Police do not know what sparked the gunfire.

