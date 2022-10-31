Police: Man killed, 2 others badly injured in North Philadelphia triple shooting

article

Authorities say a man is dead and two others were hurt in a Halloween night triple shooting in North Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2200 block of West Ontario Street just after 8 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

A 27-year-old man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body, according to police.

A 26-year-old man who also suffered multiple gunshot wounds was taken by police to Temple University Hospital. A woman, 22, showed up with at the hospital with injuries to the lower body.

No arrests were reported immediately after the shooting. Investigators have not said what sparked the deadly gunfire.