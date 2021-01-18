Police: Man killed after gunman fires over a dozen shots into vehicle in South Philly
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man is dead after a shooting in South Philadelphia.
It happened at Broad and Packer Monday around 9 p.m.
According to police, the gunman got out of his car and fired 16 shots into the victim's car. The 29-year-old man was rushed to Thomas Jefferson Hospital where he died.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
