Police: Man killed after gunman fires over a dozen shots into vehicle in South Philly

Police say a man is dead after a shooting in South Philadelphia.

It happened at Broad and Packer Monday around 9 p.m.

According to police, the gunman got out of his car and fired 16 shots into the victim's car. The 29-year-old man was rushed to Thomas Jefferson Hospital where he died.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

