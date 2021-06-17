Police: Man killed by dirt biker in suspected road rage shooting in West Philadelphia

Police say an altercation between a person on a dirt bike and the driver of a car could have lead to a deadly shooting outside a corner store Thursday evening in West Philadelphia.

According to investigators, the driver of a Chevy Impala parked near a corner store on 52nd and Girard around 6:30 p.m. As his friend was inside the store, police say someone on a dirt bike pulled up next to the Impala and fired at least six shots.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, was struck twice in the head, police said. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died shortly before 7 p.m.

The passenger told police that the car had been involved in an altercation with a group of dirt bike riders. Police suspect one of the bikers followed the car on 52nd Street and later opened fire.

Police did not provide a description of the shooter. No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.

