Police: Man killed in 'ambush' shooting inside Manayunk garage

A man found inside a car parked at a Manayunk home with the engine still running and the wheels spinning was shot and killed in what authorities called "an ambush."

It happened on the 300 block of DuPont Street around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a 43-year-old man had just pulled into his garage when he was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

Investigators discovered more than 30 bullet holes throughout the vehicle.

RELATED STORIES:

Advertisement

Man accused of raping 14-year-old girl he met on dating app in Manayunk

Family pleads for justice after brutal attack at pub in Manayunk

Police: Multiple vehicles intentionally set on fire in Roxborough

Police called the incident a targeted execution-style murder.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP