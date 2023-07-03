Police: 30-year-old man killed in Rhawnhurst crash
PHILADELPHIA, PA. - Police say a 30-year-old male was killed in a crash while driving in Rhawhurst early Monday morning.
The victim was traveling northbound in the inner lanes on Roosevelt Boulevard in a white GMC Terrain when his vehicle struck a tree at 12:53 a.m., according to officials.
Medical personnel reportedly responded to the 7700 block of Roosevelt Boulevard, where the victim was pronounced dead at 12:58 a.m.
Police are holding the scene as the investigation continues.
No additional details were made available by law enforcement.