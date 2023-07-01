'He's a hero': Bucks County man drowns saving two children in lake

A Bucks County man is being called a hero for giving his own life to save two children from drowning in a lake.

It happened at Lake Nockamixon on Thursday night.

37-year-old Marvin Fernandez was an avid fisherman. Marvin’s brother Eddy Hernandez said was at the park with some friends and when he saw the children in danger. He jumped into action but lost his life in the process.

Eddy said his brother was a family man with a young son who loved fishing.

"When I see this way on the street, I can see his face, ya know," Eddy said. "Because we would sit right here in the afternoon."

Marvin Fernandez (Eddy Hernandez)

Police said Marvin died on Thursday when he disappeared in the water after rescuing two children who were struggling in the water at Nockamixon State Park.

Marvin’s sister-in-law, Lesly Canacka, said the children were with a group that Marvin knew.

"He tried to save the kids from dying, but he can’t swim, and that’s the problem,"’ Canacka said. "It’s hard, but I told my husband and my family he gave his life for two kids. He’s a hero for everybody."

The fire chief of Haycock Township said swimming isn’t allowed in the area where the drowning happened, saying it’s not a smooth slope under the water and there are deep areas that a person can drown in.

A terrible accident cost this man his life so that he could save two young people.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to get Marvin’s body back to Honduras, where he is from, and to help his family.