Police: Man robbed, carjacked by 4 suspects near Temple University

The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for four suspects in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking near the campus of Temple University.

Authorities say the incident occurred on Sunday night around 9:37 p.m.

According to police, a 22-year-old man was sitting in his black 2014 Kia Rio on the 1800 block of North 19th Street when four males in ski masks approached the car.

One of the suspects pointed a black firearm at the man and said, "Get out of your car and give me your phone," officials say.

After taking the man's phone, the suspects fled in the Kia on 19th Street towards Diamond Street, per police.

According to authorities, the victim then walked to the 22nd District to make a report.

Officials say he was not injured in the incident.

Police are searching for four suspects who were wearing all black and ski masks. Investigators believe they are possibly 14 - 18 years of age, authorities say.

The investigation remains active and ongoing with the Central Detectives Division.