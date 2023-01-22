Officials: Driver sought after woman was struck and killed on South Philadelphia street
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A 43-year-old woman was killed as she crossed a South Philadelphia street and police are looking for the driver of the SUV that did not stop.
Officials say the woman was crossing the street at 600 Oregon Avenue Sunday evening, just after 5:30, when a driver inside a silver SUV, going east on Oregon, hit her.
The driver continued eastbound on Oregon Ave., according to authorities.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
Police are searching for the driver and have not made any arrests.