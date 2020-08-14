Police: Man shoots teen during attempted home invasion in Logan

article

Authorities are investigating after a man opened fire on a teenager and another man during an attempted home invasion in Logan early Friday morning.

Police were responding to the victim's home when officers say they were flagged down by a wounded 17-year-old male near the intersection of 11th Street and Chew Avenue.

MORE: CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

The teen told police that he was shot in the wrist and buttocks while walking down the street. Police found no evidence of a shooting where the teen claimed to have been shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital and his condition is unknown.

Through an investigation, police say the teenager and another man attempted to kick in the door of a 31-year-old man's house. The homeowner opened fire on the suspects, striking the 17-year-old.

Police say the teen was arrested for his part in the attempted home invasion. Authorities are still searching for the teens suspected accomplice.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP