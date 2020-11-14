Police: Man shot 3 times in North Philadelphia dies at hospital

article

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

Officers patrolling Philadelphia's 39th district responded to the 3000 block of North 15th Street around 1 p.m.

According to police, the 36-year-old victim was shot in the chest, shoulder and buttocks. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.

No arrests have been reported at this time. Investigators are working to piece together the events that lead up to the deadly shooting.

