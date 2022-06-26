Police: Man shot 5 times overnight in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - An overnight shooting in North Philadelphia left a man with several gunshot wounds.
Police responded to the scene at 22nd and Toronto streets in North Philadelphia around 1:14 a.m. on Saturday.
The 28-year-old victim was shot at least five times through the left side of his body, according to police
He was transported to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle. He is said to be in stable condition.
No information about a suspect was given, and no weapon recovered,