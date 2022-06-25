Roe v. Wade protests: Hundreds rally to defend abortion rights at Constitution Center in Philadelphia

Another major protest broke out in Philadelphia Saturday, a day after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark ruling.

Signs in hand, hundreds chanted as they gathered with the National Constitution Center as their backdrop. One large banner reading, "Keep Abortion Safe, Legal & Accessible."

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro hosted the rally "to defend Pennsylvanians’ freedom, safeguard reproductive rights and keep abortion legal in Pennsylvania." The Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania Governor was joined by several local, state and federal leaders.

"I will not let our daughters grow up in a world where they have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers had in Pennsylvania," Shapiro said in reaction to the ruling.

On Friday, a massive protest broke out in Philadelphia just hours after the Roe v. Wade reversal was announced. Protesters marched through the streets of Philadelphia, from City Hall to towards Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell.

Even after the supreme court ruling, abortions remain legal in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. In New Jersey and Delaware, the right to an abortion is enshrined by the state's constitution or legislature.



