Police: Man shot after fight in 7-Eleven parking lot

A 43-year-old man is in the hospital after police say a fight broke out in a Fishtown parking lot.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. in a 7-Eleven parking lot on the 1000 block of Delaware Avenue.

Witnesses tell police the victim was involved in an altercation with several other people before he was shot and ran inside the store.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.