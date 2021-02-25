Police: Man shot and killed after answering door in Wissinoming

Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot and killed in the doorway of his home last week in Wissinoming.

Investigators say two unidentified suspects approached the victim's home on the 400 block of Creston Street shortly before midnight on Feb. 15. One of the men knocked on the door and fired several shots when the victim answered.

Police on Thursday released surveillance footage of the deadly shooting. The video shows both suspects dressed in dark clothing walking up the street towards the victim's home. Once the door opened, the alleged shooter pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots.

Police say both suspects ran from the home immediately after the shooting. The Philadelphia Police Department has issued a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrested and conviction.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting or the suspects' whereabouts should contact detectives at 215-686-8477.

___