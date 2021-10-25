Police: Man shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia

A man is dead after another shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday at 62nd Street and Woodland Avenue.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Police say a 34-year-old male victim was found in the rear alleyway suffering from a puncture wound to the right side of the neck. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

So far, there are no suspects and no weapons have been recovered.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter



