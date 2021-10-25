Police: Man shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after another shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.
It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday at 62nd Street and Woodland Avenue.
Police say a 34-year-old male victim was found in the rear alleyway suffering from a puncture wound to the right side of the neck. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
So far, there are no suspects and no weapons have been recovered.
