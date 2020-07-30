Police: Man shot and killed near apartment complex in East Oak Lane

article

Authorities say a man has died after he was shot several times early Thursday morning in East Oak Lane.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of 69th Avenue around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say a 38-year-old man was shot in the head, face and chest outside an apartment complex. Medics rushed the man to Einstein Medical Center where he died shortly after 12:40 a.m.

Police have not reported any arrests at this time. No word on what sparked the deadly shooting.

