Police: Man shot at least 9 times in Kingsessing double shooting

Authorities say two people are fighting for their lives after being shot Monday night in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood.

Officer from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6000 block of Regent Street around 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a man in his early 20s shot multiple times, including at least once in the face and four times in the abdomen. A 19-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the backside and left leg, police said.

Both victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to police.

No arrests were reported immediately following the double shooting.