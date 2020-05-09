Police: Man shot, critically wounded by off-duty officer charged

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in South Philadelphia.

Police say the incident happened on the 2500 block of 7th Street just before 6 p.m while an off-duty officer was visiting friends nearby.

Philadelphia Police Officer Jason Santiago, who was off-duty at the time of the incident, confronted a man who was rummaging through a recycling bin and breaking glass, police said.

RELATED COVERAGE: CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Police say the man approached Santiago and swung a pair of scissors at him. The officer, who officials say identified himself as police, struck the man three times with his privately-owned 9mm semi-automatic firearm.

First responders transported the man to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition.

Police say Frederick Middleton has been charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and possession an instrument of crime

Advertisement

“As is the case with on-duty police-involved discharges, this off-duty officer discharge will be investigated by our Officer-Involved Shooting Investigations Unit, as well as our Internal Affairs Division in a bifurcated manner,” stated Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, adding, “We are committed to conducting a thorough, objective, and transparent investigation, while upholding the tenets of due process for all involved.

RELATED

Police: Man, 52, stabbed during robbery in West Oak Lane

Police: 19-year-old man shot in head, killed while driving in Northeast Philadelphia

Police: Overnight gun violence in Philadelphia leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP