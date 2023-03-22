Police: Man found shot to death inside car still running on West Philadelphia street

article

The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday evening.

According to authorities, a 29-year-old man was found shot twice in the head in a Chrysler 200 parked in the area of S Cecil & Chestnut Streets.

Police say the car was still running when officers arrived on scene and found the victim.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Chief Inspector Scott Small says one shell casing was discovered on the passenger side of the vehicle while another was discovered in the road beside the car.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, officials say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.