Police: Man shot during attempted robbery in Olney

A man is recovering after he was shot during an attempted robbery at an ATM in Olney.

The shooting happened just after midnight at 5th and Godfrey Streets.

Police say the man was using the machine when the robber approached.

According to police, his bank card was still in the ATM and his phone was on the ground when they arrived.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and is in stable condition at Einstein Hospital.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

