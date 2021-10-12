Police identify 22-year-old man killed in Dover shooting
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are identifying the man killed when someone opened fire on people outside a Dover home where a party was being held, striking five people.
Police identified the 22-year-old man killed early Sunday as Brenden Harmon of Felton.
The shooting occurred at about 1 a.m., when police say a vehicle approached the party and occupants fired multiple rounds at the attendees, then drove off.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Pennsylvania woman charged in slayings of 2 in Surf City says she's being framed
- Box around Christopher Columbus statue to stay after successful appeal by Mayor Kenney
- Murder-for-hire accusation lodged against New Jersey man in dad's death
All five victims were taken to a hospital, where Harmon was pronounced dead.
Police said Monday that a 25-year-old woman and the two other men, aged 25 and 19, are still hospitalized in stable condition.
A 19-year-old woman was treated and released. Police say no suspect information is available.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement