Police: Teen shot twice in the leg in North Philadelphia driven to hospital by officers
PHILADELPHIA - A teenage boy is recovering after police say he was shot twice in the leg Sunday night in North Philadelphia.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2600 block of North 22nd Street for reports of a shooting.
Police found a 16-year-old boy shot twice in the left calf and rushed him to Temple University Hospital.
No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.
