Police: Man shot in parking lot of Northeast Philadelphia hotel

Authorities are investigating after a man was wounded during a shooting in a parking lot of a Northeast Philadelphia hotel.

Police say the incident happened at the Motel 6 on the 11500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard just after 2:30 p.m.

A 28-year-old man was reportedly struck once in the left thigh. He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Police have not announced any arrests at this time. No word on what sparked the shooting.

This is the second shooting in a little over a week at the Northeast Philadelphia Motel 6.

Police say on July 16 a transgender woman was shot in the leg while inside a room. No arrests were reported in the case, but a weapon was recovered.

