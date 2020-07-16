Police: Transgender woman shot at motel in Northeast Philadelphia

Authorities are investigating after a transgender woman was shot inside a motel room in Northeast Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

Police say the shooting happened just after midnight at the Motel 6 on the 11000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

The 31-year-old victim is currently in stable condition.

Police have not reported any arrests, but say a gun was recovered in a second-floor room.

