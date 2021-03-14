Police: Man shot in the back of the head in Bridesburg

article

A young man is fighting for his life after Philadelphia police said he was shot in the head Sunday afternoon in Bridesburg.

Officers were called to the 4500 block of Richmond Street around 2:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting. A man believed to be in his mid-to-late 20s was found with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, according to police.

The unnamed victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police did not announce any arrests immediately following the shooting. No word on what sparked the gunfire.

