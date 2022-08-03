Police: Man shot in the head and back in Germantown extremely critical

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 28-year-old man in extremely critical condition in Germantown.

According to authorities, police were called to the 200 block of Zeralda Street Wednesday night, a little before 7 p.m., on the report of a shooting.

Responding officers found a 28-year-old man with three gunshot wounds to the head and an additional gunshot wound to the back.

The man was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in extremely critical condition.

Police are actively investigating motives into the shooting. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.