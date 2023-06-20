Police: Man shot in the head on Philadelphia porch in broad daylight

An arrest was made after police say a man was shot in the head in broad daylight on the front porch of a Philadelphia home Tuesday afternoon.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a property on the 2000 block of Scattergood Street just before 3 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police found a 39-year-old man on the front porch of the home suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities.

The victim was rushed to Frankford-Torresdale Hospital by police where he was placed in critical condition.