Police: Man shot in the head on Philadelphia porch in broad daylight
An arrest was made after police say a man was shot in the head in broad daylight on the front porch of a Philadelphia home Tuesday afternoon.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a property on the 2000 block of Scattergood Street just before 3 p.m. for reports of gunfire.
Police found a 39-year-old man on the front porch of the home suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities.
The victim was rushed to Frankford-Torresdale Hospital by police where he was placed in critical condition.