Police: Man shot in the stomach, ankle in Hunting Park in critical condition

A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot four times Sunday afternoon in Hunting Park.

Officers from Philadelphia's 25th district responded to the 3900 block of Franklin Street for reports of gunshots.

A male victim was taken by police to Temple Hospital with gunshot wounds to the stomach and ankle.

No arrests have been reported by police. Investigators are working to piece together the events that lead up to the shooting.

