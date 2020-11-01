Police: Man shot in the stomach, ankle in Hunting Park in critical condition
article
HUNTING PARK - A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot four times Sunday afternoon in Hunting Park.
Officers from Philadelphia's 25th district responded to the 3900 block of Franklin Street for reports of gunshots.
A male victim was taken by police to Temple Hospital with gunshot wounds to the stomach and ankle.
No arrests have been reported by police. Investigators are working to piece together the events that lead up to the shooting.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest