Police: Man shot inside corner store in East Frankford
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a man was shot inside a corner store in East Frankford.
The incident happened at approximately 11:37 a.m. on the 1800 block of Wakeling Street.
A 66-year-old Hispanic male was shot once in the upper left leg by an unknown Black male.
He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital by police and is currently listed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.
