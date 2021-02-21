Police: Man shot inside corner store in East Frankford

article

Police are investigating after a man was shot inside a corner store in East Frankford.

The incident happened at approximately 11:37 a.m. on the 1800 block of Wakeling Street.

A 66-year-old Hispanic male was shot once in the upper left leg by an unknown Black male.

He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital by police and is currently listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter