Police: Man shot, killed in Kensington
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Kensington.
It happened on the 400 block of Elkhart Street around 9:30 p.m.
According to police, when officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head, laying next to a parked vehicle.
Police say a suspect has been taken to homicide for questioning.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
