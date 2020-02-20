Police: Man shot, killed in Kensington

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Kensington.

It happened on the 400 block of Elkhart Street around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, when officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head, laying next to a parked vehicle.

Police say a suspect has been taken to homicide for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

