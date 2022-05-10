Police: Man shot, killed in morning shooting in East Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after being shot and killed in a broad daylight shooting in East Germantown on Tuesday, according to police.
Authorities say the shooting happened at 10:07 a.m. on the 6000 block of N Beechwood Street.
According to police, a man believed to be in his 30s was shot multiple times throughout his body.
Medics pronounced him dead on scene around 10:35 a.m., police say.
No arrests have been made and no weapon recovered, according to authorities.