Police: Man shot, killed in morning shooting in East Germantown

A man has died after being shot and killed in a broad daylight shooting in East Germantown on Tuesday, according to police.

Authorities say the shooting happened at 10:07 a.m. on the 6000 block of N Beechwood Street.

According to police, a man believed to be in his 30s was shot multiple times throughout his body.

Medics pronounced him dead on scene around 10:35 a.m., police say.

No arrests have been made and no weapon recovered, according to authorities.