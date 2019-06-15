Police: Man shot multiple times in East Frankford, suspects sought

article

Philadelphia police are searching for suspects after a man was shot four times in East Frankford Saturday night.

The shooting occurred on the 2100 block of Granite Street around 8 p.m. Investigators say the 35-year-old man was shot twice in the hip, once in the right elbow and once in the lower back.

The victim was taken to the Temple University Hospital by police and is in critical condition.

Police have not made any arrests. This is an ongoing investigation