Police: Man shot multiple times inside vehicle in North Philadelphia

Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times inside a vehicle in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 2600 block of N. 11th Street Thursday around 8:45 p.m.

According to police, a 33-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

