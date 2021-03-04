Police: Man shot multiple times inside vehicle in North Philadelphia
article
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times inside a vehicle in North Philadelphia.
It happened on the 2600 block of N. 11th Street Thursday around 8:45 p.m.
According to police, a 33-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
___
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube