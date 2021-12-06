Police: Man shot multiple times, stable in Hunting Park
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in stable condition after he was shot multiple times in the Hunting Park section of the city.
The shooting happened shortly before 11:15 a.m. near 8th and Bristol Streets.
A 23-year-old man was shot once in the right knee and twice in the left leg. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.
Police are still investigating but so far there have been no arrests made and no weapons recovered.
