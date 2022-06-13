Police: Man shot near front door of home in North Philadelphia

article

Authorities say a young man was shot just feet from the front door of his North Philadelphia home Monday evening.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2800 block of Bonsall Street from 5 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that officers found a crime scene, but they did not locate a victim.

Police were later told that the victim, a 22-year-old man, was placed in a flatbed truck by family members and taken to a nearby hospital.

Small said the unnamed victim was shot in the forehead, neck and shoulder by an unknown shooter. He was hit just feet from the front door of his family's home.

"He is critical, but for some reason he is conscious, and he is expected to survive," Small said. "He's a very lucky young man."

Investigators found no spent shell casing at the scene, leading Small to suggest that a revolver might have been fired.