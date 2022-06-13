Officials announce $1M in funding for cameras near Philly schools impacted by gun violence

article

Philadelphia leaders on Monday announced funding to install 100 security cameras near public schools impacted by gun violence, according to a press release.

City council, along with Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, backed incoming legislation that includes $1.8M to fund a minimum of 100 security cameras near 15 schools where students have been victims of gun violence while traveling to and from the school building.

The School District of Philadelphia's Safety Office and the Philadelphia Police Department collaborated to select the list of schools. More school and cameras may be added as the program is implemented, officials said.

City Council President Darrell L. Clarke, who represents North Central Philadelphia, will introduce the legislation when council meets this week.

"We need every child to be safe as they go to school, and come home later in the day," Clarke said. "These cameras are a good start, and they’ll lend "eyes" to law enforcement officials working very hard to keep our kids safe from harm.

Officials chose to publicly announce the proposed measure at John Bartram High School, where a student was shot and killed shortly after dismissal earlier this year. A formal release from city council highlighted that as of early June 94 Philadelphians under 18 have been shot this year in Philadelphia.

"Now more than ever, we know that the presence of cameras not only act as a deterrent to those who seek to cause harm in our communities, but they also work to capture crucial evidence that is instrumental in the successful prosecution of criminal offenders," Outlaw said.

A list of schools selected for the first proposed wave of additional cameras can be found below: