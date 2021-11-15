Police: Man shot to death inside deli in South Philadelphia

article

A man is dead after a shooting inside of a South Philadelphia deli.

The incident occurred at 8:21 p.m. on the 2100 block of South Broad Street.

Police say a John Doe was shot multiple times throughout his body and was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

So far, no arrest has been made and no weapons have been recovered.

___

