Police: Man shot twice during mountain bike robbery in Northeast Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a robbery that resulted in a shooting on Thursday morning.

According to police, the robbery occurred on the 8800 block of Frankford Avenue and officers received 911 calls reporting a shooting just after 2:30 a.m.

Authorities say they found a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to each leg.

He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale hospital in stable condition, per police.

Investigators say the victim told authorities he was in a parking lot when he was approached by two men on motorcycles.

They told the victim they were robbing him and despite him giving up his mountain bike, he was shot twice, Chief Inspector Scott Small says.

According to officials, one suspect fled on a motorcycle and the other on the stolen mountain bike.

Police say two spent shell casings were found on the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing.