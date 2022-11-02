Philadelphia police: Man wanted for hit-and-run that left mom and daughter, 9, injured

A mother and her daughter were hit crossing the street in Roxborough in September, and now police are looking for a man they say is responsible.

Onesimo Bosket, 24, is accused of striking the 41-year-old woman and her 9-year-old daughter on the 5800 block of Henry Ave.

Both victims were transported to the hospital, the woman in critical condition with severe injuries, and the girl in stable condition.

Police say Bosket then lost control of his car and crashed into a nearby vacant building. He fled the scene, leaving behind two injured female passengers.

A waitress at Chubby's Steaks in Roxborough says she saw the woman and her daughter laying on the street and sidewalk.

"I could just see she was crying, and the daughter was hurt, herself," she said. "Her leg was shattered. I was just so upset."

Police are asking for the public's help to locate the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.



