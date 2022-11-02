'It was chaos': Protest over high school dress code change sparks large fight

The school board in the Southeast Delco School District held an emergency meeting Wednesday night after a peaceful protest over a change in the dress code at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill turns into a brawl.

The fights broke out Tuesday morning both inside and outside the 1,300-student school. At least ten students were arrested and will likely be charged with aggravated assault and related charges.

"It was chaos inside and outside," said Lori Fetrow, whose nieces attend the school. "They were fighting inside and outside the school. A lot of people 20, 25 people in there. It’s scary to them."

Last month, the school board banned the wearing of hooded sweatshirts and hats in the school. The new policy took effect Monday.

The Superintendent of Schools did not respond to a call and a visit to her office for comment. A school board member also refused to speak with FOX 29's Jeff Cole.

Rodney Hill is a member of the Sharon Hill Borough Council who opposes the new policy, saying "I don’t think it should be banned. It’s a culture thing. People wear hoodies. I wear hoodies, everybody wears hoodies it’s part of the way you dress."