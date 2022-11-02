Police: Las Vegas man arrested in Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run that left bicyclist dead

article

An arrest has been made in a Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run that left a bicyclist dead earlier this year.

Authorities say 31-year-old Thiarles Dasilva of Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested Tuesday in relation to a hit-and-run crash that left 42-year-old James B. Dougherty dead.

According to police, Dasilva was traveling northbound on Bustleton Avenue on August 22 around 12:48 a.m. when he hit Dougherty, who was traveling southbound in the northbound lane.

Officials say the impact knocked Dougherty off his bike, throwing him several feet.

He sustained severe injuries in the crash, and the driver did not stay on the scene, authorities say.

Dougherty was transported to Frankford Torresdale Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition before he died days later, according to police.

Dasilva is charged with homicide by vehicle and accident by death, officials say.