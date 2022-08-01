Police: Man shot twice in Frankford dies after being driven to hospital

article

Authorities say a young man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

Investigators say the 19-year-old victim arrived at Frankford-Torresdale Hospital with gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen.

The unnamed victim was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to police.

Investigators believe the victim was fatally shot on the 4700 block of Frankford Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.