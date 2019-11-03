Police: Man sought after killing brother-in-law, injuring sister in North Philly shooting

Police are searching for a man who they say killed his brother-in-law and injured his sister in a North Philadelphia shooting.

The incident occurred around 7:40 p.m. Sunday on the 2100 block of North 28th Street.

Officials said the suspect shot his 38-year-old sister after being let inside her home. The man also allegedly shot his 30-year-old brother-in-law multiple times.

Both victims were transported to the hospital. The brother-in-law, later identified as Steve Lomax, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The sister was listed in stable condition.

A man is dead and a woman shot at North 28th Street.

A small fire was also ignited by candles that were burning during the incident. It remains unclear if the fire was intentional.

Some neighbors expressed concern in the wake of the deadly double shooting.

“I’m ready to pack my clothes and leave now,” said Katrice Taggert. “There’s no remorse. It’s just happening everyday now.”

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.