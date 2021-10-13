Police: Man stabbed to death in Southwest Philadelphia

article

A man has died after he was stabbed to death in Southwest Philadelphia.

The incident happened at approximately 4:11 a.m. on the 6500 block of Woodland Avenue.

Police say a 39-year-old man suffered a stab wound to the torso. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 4:44 a.m.

A scene was held but no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

The investigation is ongoing with the Homicide Detectives Division.

